Kelowna RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Last years inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000

Both the Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP detachments will be teaming up to support Special Olympics BC during the Cops, Pop, and Pizza campaign this Thursday on June 27.

The campaign will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Boston Pizza’s Kelowna Dilworth restaurant and West Kelowna restaurant.

RCMP officers and Special Olympics BC athletes will be serving up a storm and collecting donations to fund programs for individuals with intellectual learning disabilities.

“We are proud to help these athletes pursue their dreams, gain self-confidence, and lead healthy lives,” said James Kawalecki, Boston Pizza senior director of regional marketing.

More than 20 Boston Pizza restaurants around the province will be taking part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics BC event.

Other participating law enforcement agencies include the Abbotsford, Delta, New Westminster, Port Moody, Vancouver and West Vancouver police departments. RCMP detachments throughout British Columbia, BC Corrections, B.C. Sheriff Services, and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police will also be taking part in the event.

For a complete list of Boston Pizza restaurants participating in Cops, Pops, and Pizza, please visit specialolympics.bc.ca/letr.

