Twitter

Kelowna RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Last years inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000

Both the Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP detachments will be teaming up to support Special Olympics BC during the Cops, Pop, and Pizza campaign this Thursday on June 27.

The campaign will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Boston Pizza’s Kelowna Dilworth restaurant and West Kelowna restaurant.

RCMP officers and Special Olympics BC athletes will be serving up a storm and collecting donations to fund programs for individuals with intellectual learning disabilities.

“We are proud to help these athletes pursue their dreams, gain self-confidence, and lead healthy lives,” said James Kawalecki, Boston Pizza senior director of regional marketing.

READ MORE: KidSport tourney ensures Okanagan kids can play

More than 20 Boston Pizza restaurants around the province will be taking part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics BC event.

Other participating law enforcement agencies include the Abbotsford, Delta, New Westminster, Port Moody, Vancouver and West Vancouver police departments. RCMP detachments throughout British Columbia, BC Corrections, B.C. Sheriff Services, and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police will also be taking part in the event.

READ MORE: Kelowna releases road closures, events and schedule for Canada Day

For a complete list of Boston Pizza restaurants participating in Cops, Pops, and Pizza, please visit specialolympics.bc.ca/letr.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan student relearns how to take steps forward

Just Posted

Kelowna Rocket invited to Hockey Canada National Under-17 Development Camp

The 16-year-old was selected by the Rockets 18th overall at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft

Kelowna RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Last years inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000

Car window smashed with a bike in Kelowna

A staffer working in the area on the incident says vandalism is a reoccurring problem

Kelowna Mayor’s walking tour of Rutland cancelled

Growing issues surrounding supportive housing leads to rescheduled meeting with concerned resident

Kelowna RCMP net traffickers in undercover op

The RCMP reported dozens of arrests in the investigation

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

UPDATED: Highway 97 closed between Summerland and Penticton

Accident closes highway in both directions; reopening expected at 10 p.m.

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbott’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

Vernon artist featured at Kelowna exhibit

Mariel Belanger one of three female indigenous artists

Hergott: Moral obligations and your will

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses wills and moral obligation

Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

Rain delays repair of Shuswap road damaged in mudslide

Seymour Arm forest service road not expected to reopen until early next week

Cat badly hurt in animal trap was likely stuck for days, B.C. owner says

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

Alleged Okanagan shoplifter tracked down by RCMP

Vernon retail store’s loss prevention officer’s description of suspect helps lead to arrest

Most Read