Kelowna Rockets team store holding one-day-only sale

Discounted used equipment and retail jerseys will be available on Friday, April 21

The Kelowna Rockets team store is holding a one-day only sale on Friday, April 21. (Contributed)

It’s the time of year where everyone is getting their spring cleaning done, even the Kelowna Rockets.

The team is having a one-day only with discounted merchandise and used equipment.

People have the chance to get their hands on select retail jerseys for $39.99, used equipment including socks and practice jerseys, composite sticks, backpacks, and store merchandise at blow out prizes.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at the Rockets team store located at 101-1223 Water Street.

