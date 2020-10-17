Kelowna Salvation Army asks for support as demand increases, Christmas approaches

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in our community right now,” said Kelowna Captain, Darryl Burry

An increase in demand due to COVID-19, and the Christmas season approaching, has resulted in the Kelowna - Lake Country Salvation Army asking for help. (Michael Ramsay - File)

If you’ve got unused toys kicking around, or canned food collecting dust, there’s never been a better time to downsize.

With the Christmas season approaching, and demand much higher than normal, the Kelowna – Lake Country Salvation Army is asking for help.

This year, the impacts of COVID-19 have resulted in a 61 per cent increase in the number of individuals reaching out to the organization for help, 47 per cent of which have never asked for their help before.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in our community right now,” said Kelowna Salvation Army Captain, Darryl Burry, adding that many have either lost their jobs or are facing uncertainty with their employment. This, he said, is in addition to those already struggling with food and housing security.

“Each day seems to bring about a new challenge, and so we desire to come alongside and share some hope with those who are experiencing this weight… From financial donations to the donation of food products and new toys, each contribution helps us to provide hope and dignity to local families,” said Burry.

During 2019, 526 families and over 1,000 children in the Kelowna – Lake Country area received support from the community.

For information on how to donate locally, visit Kelownasalvationarmy.ca. On Facebook, The Salvation Army Kelowna.

The Salvation Army’s Sharing Christmas program aims to provide families like this with food gift cards and toys for children. Registration for families needing support has opened early due to the anticipated increase in demand.

Families who wish to receive support from the program can register online at Kelownasalvationarmy.ca, from Oct. 13 to Nov. 30.

For those who are unable to register online, call 250-765-3450 ext. 117 as early as possible to arrange for a registration interview.

“We desire to ensure that no one falls through the cracks during this special season of love and giving, however, in order to meet the demands placed upon us, we would respectfully ask that all families register as early as possible,” said Burry.

For more information contact Captain Burry via email at darryl.burry@salvationarmy.ca or via phone: 250‐860-2329 ext. 101.

