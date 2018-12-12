Kelowna School students fundraise for community foodbank

Its a goal of 200 turkeys that students at Willowstone Academy are aiming to fundraise for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank this holiday season.

On Dec. 14, the Willowstone Turkey Food Drive will try and meet the 200 turkey goal for Christmas food hampers to help those in need this holiday season.

“Central to the rigorous academic learning that is happening at our school, is the inner work that our students are doing to discover who they are as an individual, and who they are in community with others,” said Willowstone Academy Community Developer, Heather Sandager. “Hosting an event like our first annual Turkey Drive in partnership with the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank offers our students a rewarding, hands-on experience of giving back to the community in a way that creates a positive impact.”

The students are also taking monetary donations during the drive to put towards the purchase of more turkeys.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Willowstone Academy and our generous community,” said Food Bank Executive Director Lenetta Parry. “We know there are many individuals that are struggling during the holidays, and it can be especially stressful for families. Events like this make it possible for us to be there for them.”

Willowstone students will be accepting donations on the morning of Friday Dec. 14 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Willowstone Academy located at 4091 Lakeshore Road.

