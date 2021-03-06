More than $2 billion in private scholarships are available each year to deserving students for filling out some paperwork, writing an essay or two and occasionally being interviewed in person or over the phone. (Mangostock/Dreamstime.com photo)

More than $2 billion in private scholarships are available each year to deserving students for filling out some paperwork, writing an essay or two and occasionally being interviewed in person or over the phone. (Mangostock/Dreamstime.com photo)

Kelowna student awarded Canada-wide scholarship

The $5,000 Horatio Alger Association of Canada award recipient Madison Delaurier attends Rutland Secondary School

A Kelowna student is among the 170 Horatio Alger Association of Canada $5,000 scholarship winners chosen from across the country.

Madison Delaurier, a Grade 12 student at Rutland Senior Secondary, said she has been accepted at both Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan to pursue her post-secondary education.

“The scholarship offers a great opportunity to me to study for my future degree. I want to study psychology and business…I am thinking right now toward choosing to go to Okanagan College which has a good business program,” Delaurier said.

The Horatio Alger scholarships are awarded annually to deserving high school students in financial need who have overcome significant adversity while demonstrating the strength of character, strong academics, a commitment to pursuing higher education and a desire to contribute to society.

Delaurier submitted an essay about herself for consideration, writing about her struggles with sports injuries and growing up in a single-parent household.

She said the lesson from her experience is to research all potential scholarship and bursary options to apply for if considering post-secondary education, something she acknowledges RSS staff was very helpful with pointing her in the right direction.

“You have to do your own research but when you apply just try to be yourself,” she said.

Prem Watsa, the president of the Horatio Alger Association, said the COVID-19 pandemic added to challenges already faced by high school students this past year.

The association says it received thousands of scholarship applications from across the country.

It reports the average scholarship recipient posted a GPA of 3.85, while the average family income was $24,429.

Other facts drawn out of the 170 successful applicants included: 28 per cent experienced abandonment by a parent or guardian; 20 per cent suffered from physical, mental or sexual abuse; 19 per cent faced drug or alcohol abuse in the household; 13 per cent experienced disability or serious illness, and 11 per cent faced the death of a parent or guardian.

Horatio Alger was a prolific 19th-century American author, best known for his many formulaic juvenile novels about impoverished boys and their rise from humble backgrounds to lives of respectable middle-class security and comfort through hard work, determination, courage, and honesty. He lived from 1832 to 1899.

READ MORE: Student housing coming to Vernon, Salmon Arm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Summerland reeve once ran garage

Just Posted

More than $2 billion in private scholarships are available each year to deserving students for filling out some paperwork, writing an essay or two and occasionally being interviewed in person or over the phone. (Mangostock/Dreamstime.com photo)
Kelowna student awarded Canada-wide scholarship

The $5,000 Horatio Alger Association of Canada award recipient Madison Delaurier attends Rutland Secondary School

COVID creature characters featured in new video by Kelowna resident that attempts to bring a little humour to counter the fear and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)
Kelowna man’s music video confronts COVID stress with humour

Power guitar tune combats pandemic uncertainty

The District of Lake Country saw its number of overdose calls double in 2020 over the previous year. (Black Press file photo)
Overdose calls doubled in Lake Country in 2020: report

The district’s protective services annual report shows there were 47 overdose calls last year

Interior Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on March 5. (Black Press Files)
Interior Health reports 33 new COVID-19 cases on March 5

Over 300,000 vaccine doses have been administered provincewide.

Vernon husband and wife Jan (top) and Ken Waldon (with B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin), were among 44 provincial recipients of the Governor General’s Sovereign’s Medal for volunteerism. The awards were presented at a special ceremony earlier in September in Victoria. (Government House Victoria photos)
Fintry heritage site champion loses battle with illness

Ken Waldon was the leading proponent behind the creation of Friends of the Fintry Provincial Park Society

The James C Richardson Pipe Band marches in a Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, 2019 in Chilliwack. Wednesday, March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 7 to 13

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day and Kidney Day are all coming up this week

More than ever before, as pandemic conditions persist, the threat of data breaches and cyberattacks continues to grow, according to SFU professor Michael Parent. (Pixabay photo)
SFU expert unveils 5 ways the COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed cybersecurity

Recognizing these changes is the first in a series of steps to mitigate them once the pandemic ends, and before the next: Michael Parent

C.E. “Ned” Bentley owned a garage on Shaughnessy Avenue, now Lakeshore Drive in Summerland. Bentley later went on to serve on Summerland’s council and was recognized with the Good Citizen Award in 1939. (Summerland Museum photo)
Former Summerland reeve once ran garage

C.E. “Ned” Bentley was a prominent figure in Summerland’s past.

Kevin Haughton is the founder/technologist of Courtenay-based Clearflo Solutions. Scott Stanfield photo
Islander aims Clearflo clean drinking water system at Canada’s remote communities

Entrepreneur $300,000 mobile system can produce 50,000 litres of water in a day, via solar energy

Malawian police guard AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after the shipment arrived in Lilongwe, Malawi, Friday March 5, 2021. Canada is expecting its first shipments of AstraZeneca vaccine next week. (Associated Press/Thoko Chikondi)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases climb to 634 Friday, four more deaths

Currently 255 people in hospital, 66 in intensive care

A crashed helicopter is seen near Mt. Gardner on Bowen Island on Friday March 5, 2021. Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after the crash. (Irene Paulus/contributed)
2 people in serious condition after helicopter goes down on Bowen Island

Unclear how many passengers aboard and unclear where the helicopter was going

Surrey Pretrial in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. transgender inmate to get human rights hearing after being held in mostly male jail

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal member Amber Prince on March 3 dismissed the pretrial’s application to have Makayla Sandve’s complaint dismissed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Supporters rally outside court as Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church is in court to appeal bail conditions, after he was arrested for holding day services in violation of COVID-19 rules, in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
‘Law remains valid:’ Pastor accused of violating health orders to remain in jail

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is representing the pastor

Most Read