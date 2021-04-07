A Kelowna student partnered up with Mosaic Books for a book drive, which will see materials distributed to inmates in the province. (Thorsten Frenzel - Pixabay)

A Kelowna student partnered up with Mosaic Books for a book drive, which will see materials distributed to inmates in the province. (Thorsten Frenzel - Pixabay)

Kelowna student, bookstore host book drive for inmates

The books will be distributed to prison inmates in the province

A Kelowna bookstore and a UBCO student are hosting a book drive to make sure prison inmates get to experience the power of literature.

Medical student Emily Wiesenthal said since the pandemic began, she has seen how inmates have been caught between various inequities, including in health and education.

“There’s so little empathy and compassion in public discourse for folks who are in prison,” she said.

“Equity work is best and most meaningful when it’s collaborative and rooted in community.”

So once she got in touch with non-profit Books To Prisoners in Vancouver, she also reached out to Mosaic Books to see if they would be interested in hosting a book drive.

The bookstore’s general manager Alicia Neill said it just made sense to say yes.

“I believe that education and literature should be accessible to everybody and this (book drive) was a great way to get our community involved,” she said.

“Over the last year, we’ve been interacting with our customers so much over social media and less face to face, and this is a great way for them to get involved in something in their community that wasn’t something COVID-related.”

Neill said the community has been nothing but positive, buying books to donate to the drive as well as dropping off gently-used books at the store to be shipped off.

“I was a bit nervous at first because there’s a lot of stigma around folk who have encounters with the prison system,” Wiesenthal said.

“I was worried there would be some hesitancy but it’s been really overwhelmingly positive. Folks are keen to support literacy, accessibility and sharing the joy of reading.”

Wiesenthal and Neill said they’ve received a good number of books, and they’re encouraging more residents to join in by dropping off a secondhand book or buying a new book for an inmate. They said they are accepting a wide variety of genres but would like more on arts and crafts to give inmates activities as well.

If you have gently-used softcover books you would like to donate, you can drop them off at Mosaic Books in downtown Kelowna or at UBCO’s student union GreenText and More until April 22.

For a list of approved genres and categories, visit the Books To Prisoners website.

READ: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boats and trains once provided transportation in Okanagan Valley

Just Posted

(BC Wildfire Service file photo)
Wildfire near Merritt grows to 839-hectares

The blaze is located in the area of Quilchena Creek

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

After being open only two weeks, the MATCH eateries in Okanagan had to adhere to the new indoor dining restrictions. But their patios are still open. (Facebook)
Okanagan MATCH Eateries hope to keep patios open, staff working amid restrictions

New restrictions on indoor dining came in less than two weeks after re-opening

(Reddit: u/KittyLitterBiscuit)
Glenmore Road closed due to early-morning fire in Kelowna

Glenmore will be closed between Cross and Scenic roads “until further notice”

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (File)
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has been vaccinated

Basran recieved the early vaccination as he volunteers at KGH regularly

A Kelowna student partnered up with Mosaic Books for a book drive, which will see materials distributed to inmates in the province. (Thorsten Frenzel - Pixabay)
Kelowna student, bookstore host book drive for inmates

The books will be distributed to prison inmates in the province

The first railway freight cars arrived at Summerland’s CPR Wharf in June 1910. The freight cars were loaded with fruit, vegetables, horses and cattle, which were then transported to Vernon and Kelowna. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum) The first railway freight cars arrived at Summerland’s CPR Wharf in June 1910. The freight cars were loaded with fruit, vegetables, horses and cattle, which were then transported to Vernon and Kelowna. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Boats and trains once provided transportation in Okanagan Valley

Sternwheelers and Kettle Valley Railway were used to move goods in the region

(BC Wildfire Service file photo)
Wildfire near Merritt grows to 839-hectares

The blaze is located in the area of Quilchena Creek

“Penticton-Opoly,” a new Monopoly-based board game by Canadian company Outset Media, will be available for purchase Apri 12, 2021. (Contributed)
‘Penticton-Opoly’ to hit the shelves soon

Penticton is getting its very own Monopoly-themed board game

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

The status of Cst. Jonathan Kempton’s job as a dog handler with the Vancouver Police Department is currently in review. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog clears Mounties of wrongdoing in death of Princeton man

Incident occurred March 13, 2021

Most Read