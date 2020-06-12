Kelowna woman talks about Youth Innovation Showcase experience, project

24-year-old Emily Averill said she learned a lot and is excited to move forward with her project

Young innovators from B.C. and the Yukon showed off their projects and ideas on June 10, and Kelowna finalist Emily Averill said it was a wonderful experience.

“I’ve never done a showcase like that before or even a science fair… so this program was really awesome for me for self-confidence and realizing people are interested in what I’m doing and I have the ability to present myself to a panel of judges, which is super awesome,” she said.

“This experience is going to help me moving forward with Emcologique.”

Averill’s project, Emcoloqiue, is a learning tool that blends fun outdoor activities with learning ecology and French.

She said she started working on the idea three months ago, inspired by a workshop led by Kelowna business coach Sue Ross. Averill said the workshop helped her gain the confidence to put her ideas together and to reach out to educators and venues to make Emcologique a reality.

Activities have already been planned out and Averill said Mission Creek Regional Park is a possible venue for the outdoor portion of the program.

“I’ve also been in contact with staff at Woodhaven Regional Park. So right now, I’m just really trying to collect locations and configure my plans in order to provide a program for those locations,” she said.

Averill said day to day activities can look different but an example would be grouping students into smaller ‘cells’, with a day full of workshops on how to put together a first aid kit or how to make a navigational beacon in an emergency with relay race-style games sprinkled in.

Now, she’s working on connecting with educators from the Central Okanagan School District. In all, she’s excited to move forward with Emcologique and to see students enjoy it.

For more information on Averill’s educational resource, visit her website.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

