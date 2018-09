The now yellowing cucumber will become next year’s fertilizer

Isabell Kabatoff has been growing her 25 inch cucumber since Spring and is proud of her now yellowing harvest.

However, Kabatoff said she won’t eat the cucumber, she will let it rot to fertilize the soil for next year’s vegetable garden.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.