Randy Benson is the recipient of the Anita Tozer Memorial Award – Bestowed by Kelowna City Council.

Kelowna’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards winners

Awards were handed out virtually to those who helped shine a positive light on the city in 2019

The 45th annual Civic and Community Awards were to take place on April 29 this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event was cancelled.

However, the event was able to shift to an online format which allowed finalists and community members to watch the awards presentation virtually.

Hosted by the City of Kelowna the virtual awards ceremoney took place July 2.

The 45th annual Civic and Community Award winners are:

  • Bob Giordano Memorial – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year: Darcy Rysz
  • Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year: KSS Owls AAAA Girls Volleyball Team
  • Female Athlete of the Year: Madelyn Hettinga
  • Male Athlete of the Year: Trevor Brigden
  • Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – High School Female Athlete of the Year: Madelyn Hettinga
  • Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – High School Male Athlete of the Year: Roan McCarthy
  • Champion for the Environment: Operation Take Two
  • Teen Honour in the Arts: Sarah McIntyre
  • Honour in the Arts: Erin Scott
  • Young Citizen of the Year: Abby Kiehlbauch
  • Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year: Al Hildebrandt
  • Corporate Community of the Year Award: Avalon Event Rentals
  • Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year: Project Literacy
  • Anita Tozer Memorial Award – Bestowed by Kelowna City Council: Randy Benson

The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship.

The award recipient will receive $2,000; while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000. The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

