Kelowna’s community calendar

•••

The Child Care Labour Market Initiative is aiming to address a shortage of Early Childhood Educator Assistants in the community, providing a free training program through the YMCA of Okanagan.

Those interested in a career in child care are encouraged to see if they qualify. The program will take place Mondays-Fridays, March 19 to August 10, 2018 at various locations around Kelowna. It’s free to those who qualify, visit ymcaokanagan.ca for details.

•••

The 2018 World Day of Prayer will be celebrated at St Charles Garnier Church at 3645 Benvoulin Road.

The event takes place March 7 at 5:30 p.m.

•••

The Okanagan Mission Senior Centre Society is starting a Euchre group on Monday afternoons. Any senior over 50 who loves to play Euchre and would like to join us, please email okmissionseniors@gmail.com with your name and phone number.

•••

Is your house becoming a Thunder Dome? Kids getting squarely? Come with your little ones to the Mission Library for a story, a song or a puppet show. Listen to the stories, participate in activities designed for your child’s age and meet new parents.

Baby Time is for newborn to 18 months with their parents and caregivers on Tuesdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. March 6 to April 24.

Toddler Time is for 18 months to 3 years on Wednesdays 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. March 7 to April 25

Story Time is for 3 to 5 years on Thursdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. March 8 – April 26

These are free drop-in programs at the Mission Branch of the ORL at Capital News Centre

•••

A free information session will cover the various housing options available to seniors, including Subsidized Housing, Supportive Living, Assisted Living, and Residential Care. This session is provided monthly.

Next upcoming session: is Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Seniors Outreach & Resource Centre #115 – 2065 Benvoulin Court

Registration is required for this free event. Please call 250-861-6180 or email volunteer@seniorsoutreach.ca.

•••

Victory Life hosts 15th Annual Free Easter Pancake Breakfast with 15,000 candy filled eggs, children’s activities and games, entertainment and prizes.

The event is March 30 at 10 a.m. Bring a non perishable food item for the food bank and drop off clean clothing at La-Z-Boy 103-1850 Spall Road.

To Volunteer/Donate or More Info; 250-862-3044 or victorylife.ca.

•••

The Downtown Kelowna Block Party will be held July 21 at 10 a.m.

Once a year, traffic is closed on Bernard Avenue for the biggest Block Party in the Okanagan. It’s a free community event that fuses culture, art, food, shopping and entertainment, and attracts over 18,000 people downtown. Over 100 vendors line the street with great deals, children’s activities, dancing, music and lots more. Everyone is invited to move and groove to live entertainment on three street stages and enjoy fun, outdoor family-oriented activities.

Most Read