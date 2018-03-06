Kelowna’s community calendar

A listing of some events on the Kelowna Capital News community calendar

For all of our community calendar listings, go to kelownacapnews.com/calendar, where you can add your own event.

•••

The Mission Branch of the Okangan Regional Library will host Book Talk and will be discussing Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie March 14 at 1:30 p.m. and March 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Fearless, gripping, at once darkly funny and tender, spanning three continents and numerous lives, Americanah is a richly told story set in today’s globalized world, according to Goodreads.com.

•••

Join John Clarke and KC Chavda, 2 Guys RV Education, as they share their expertise on spring and summer prep and maintenance for your RV.

RV Spring & Summer Prep & Maintenance will be held at the Westbank Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library March 14 at 6:15 p.m.

•••

The Chabad Centre for Jewish Life and Learning is hosting a presentation by award-winning Graeme Stacey and four of his Grade 12 students on A Contemporary Approach to Teaching A High School Course on The Holocaust and Genocide.

Stacey currently serves on the Kelowna Secondary School faculty and has been a teacher for 22 years. He started teaching about the Holocaust at Mount Boucherie Secondary School in 2002. In 2009, he moved to the Kelowna Secondary School and has been teaching about the Holocaust and genocide since then. He was instrumental in obtaining accreditation for this course from School District 23 and this course is now being taught at other schools in B.C.

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Okanagan College, Room S-104, starting at 7 p.m. (Doors will be open at 6:30p.m.). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Students are free. Interested individuals can register in advance at www.jewishokanagan.com.

•••

Enjoy an intimate evening of Down East Fiddling, step dancing, and singing by Kelli Trottier, a hall of fame fiddler from Ottawa on tour. She was featured for nine years with Bowfire and instrumental in creating National Fiddling Day in May.

Kelli Trottier’s house concert will take place March 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Pear Orchard B&B at 2379 Rojem Road in Kelowna.

•••

Free seniors health assessments are being offered at the Kelowna Family Y on March 16 beginning at 8 a.m.

A 45 to 60 minute health assessment will measure various health indicators that contribute to your overall health and prevent the risk of disease. Tests include blood pressure, cardiovascular health, muscular strength, balance, agility and more. Light snacks and coffee will be served. Call 250-491-9622 ext 211 to register.

•••

A Simply Art Show and Sale will be held over several days at the Laurel Packinghouse including March 16 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. as well as March 17 at 10 a.m.

It’s an opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy appetizers, listen to Robin Jarmin on the piano and sip wine from View Winery.

•••

A Fiddlers’ monthly dance will be at the Rutland Activity Centre, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Dance to live music provided by Kelowna Old Time Fiddlers. Waltz, foxtrot, jive, reels, polkas and pattern dances. Fun for the whole family. The cost is $6 and includes lunch. Dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

•••

Not Your Average Egg Hunt will be held at 470 Queensway on March 31 at 10 a.m.

Search your way through all three museums (Okanagan Heritage Museum, Military Museum, and Wine & Orchard Museum) to complete the scavenger hunt and also discover amazing facts and fun along the way.

For more information, please contact: Jen at 250-868-4836 education@kelownamuseums.ca.

There is a $10 suggested family donation

•••

The 2018 Toyota Boucherie Grind takes place on East Boundary Rd in West Kelowna June 24 at 8:30 a.m.

The event is in support of the local non profit charity CRIS. Adaptive Adventures. This is the 3rd annual event to raise awareness and funds for this amazing charity.

Registration is now open online at here as well same day registrations will be available on site.

For more information visit our facebook page by searching Boucherie Grind (R) or contact us directly at boucheriegrind@gmail.com.

•••

The Boogie Bash is celebrating its 30th Anniversary Friday, Aug. 3 to Monday, Aug. 6.

The event is held at the Rock Creek Fairgrounds, located in Rock Cree and the Interior British Columbia Association for Injured Motorcyclists’ main fundraising event is Boogie Bash!

