Kelowna’s fall closet cleanout event back this year

The fashion flea market is held twice each year

A popular Kelowna flea market is back in action this fall.

The Great Closet Cleanout is held twice each year, once in the spring and once in the fall. The fall version of the event had been cancelled for the last two years, but is now making a comeback.

The event will be held indoors at the Kanata Hotel and Conference Centre on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from The Fall Closet Cleanout will be donated to The Bridge Youth and Family Services. All of the leftover clothing will be donated to Mamas for Mamas.

The event will feature fall and winter clothing. Safety protocols will be in place, including extra space between tables, one-way foot traffic, sanitizing stations, as well as regulated attendance for physical distancing purposes.

“We are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with events and markets slowly returning to normal,” Great Closet Cleanout producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown said.

“Here is a great opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with new to you ladies’ shoes, clothing, and accessories, while supporting several local charities.”

Entry is $5 per person. Masks and vaccine passports are required to participate.

More information is available through the website.

