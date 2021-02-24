(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

Kelowna’s first community fridge needs a home

People who need food right away will be able to access the community fridge

A community initiative is ready to get off the ground, except for one last thing – it needs a location.

The Kelowna Community Fridge is an initiative started by residents Lauren St. Clair and Amie Rand.

The goal is to have a fridge and pantry in a public location that those in need within the community can access and get food for free.

Rand said she had been reading about the community fridge in Calgary and how it has helped many residents who are struggling to pay for food.

St. Clair said it may be the first such project in Kelowna, but there are already many others like it that have sprung up in other Canadian cities to support communities as the pandemic stretches on and impacts many people’s finances.

“Community fridges like this offer a low-barrier solution for residents and community members who may otherwise not get the help they need at a local food bank,” St. Clair said.

“We want to fill the gap that isn’t always covered by food banks and charities because community fridges offer resources without having to ‘qualify’ to receive that support, whereas with food banks you have to meet certain requirements in order to access help.”

Rand said, especially now that so many people have been pushed to precarious financial situations, it hits hard and is part of the motivation why they want to get the community fridge up and running as soon as possible.

“I was reading one in seven Canadians deal with food insecurity due to the pandemic,” she said.

So far, the project has been successful, St. Clair and Rand already have a fridge and have drawn up plans for volunteer shifts to clean and stock the fridge and pantry. Now, all they need is a suitable location.

“The hardest part, which I don’t think we anticipated, was (finding) a location,” Rand said.

“We’re looking for something that is easily accessible from bike routes and transit… brightly lit and safe.”

St. Clair and Rand are asking businesses, landlords, and property owners in the city who may be willing to partner with them and let them put the fridge on the premises.

Rand added once the Kelowna Community Fridge is up and running, they’ll want to expand the service to other Okanagan cities.

“We want to do this in West Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon, all the way down to Osoyoos.”

READ: B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan pool reopens after week-long closure

Just Posted

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

UBCO students are among the most food insecure in Canada, according to a new study by UBC Okanagan. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News/FILE)
UBCO students among most food insecure in Canada

42.3 per cent either can’t properly feed themselves, or are worried they will soon run out of money

(Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Vehicle incident on Enterprise Way causes traffic delays in Kelowna

Traffic is slow in all directions surrounding the intersection of Enterprise and Dilworth Drive

Interior Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the region Feb. 23, 2021 and no additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health

No new deaths, Williams Lake outbreak over

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Kelowna ex-social worker accused of stealing from foster kids to be tried by judge alone

Robert Riley Saunders is facing 13 criminal charges

This year’s Pink Shirt Day event will be held virtually with the Breakfast in a Box. (Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs photo)
Pink Shirt Day 2021 kicks off with virtual event

“When you’re functioning from a place of kindness, there’s no way that bullying can exist.”

Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26) tries to get a shot past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks cough up 3-0 lead, fall 4-3 to visiting Edmonton Oilers

Vancouver falls to 8-13-2 on the NHL season

Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. (Pixabay photo)
Pubs, restaurants to pay wholesale prices on liquor permanently in COVID-recovery

Pre-pandemic, restaurateurs and tourism operators paid full retail price on most liquor purchases

Summerland has received conditional approval for $6 million in federal funding to build a one-megawatt solar array to provide power to the community. (Stock photo)
Summerland council reaffirms solar project in 4-3 vote

Coun. Richard Barkwill had earlier written letters in opposition to initiative

A five-storey, 60-unit building has been proposed for 8709 Jubilee Rd. E., Summerland. The proposal will be the subject of a public hearing on March 22. (Image by GTA Architecture)
Affordable housing proposal for Summerland passes first two readings

Five-storey building would have 60 units

Lake Country residents are warned about another rock slide on Pelmewash Parkway, Feb. 23, 2021. (Melanie Marie photo)
Rockslide on old Okanagan highway

Pelmewash Parkway once again littered with debris

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Most Read