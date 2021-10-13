KGH Foundation to host second annual Day of Giving for JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna

JoeAnna’s House offers affordable, on-site accommodations for out-of-town families with loved ones receiving care at KGH. Since opening in 2019, the house has been entirely supported by community donations. (Contributed)

The Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation will be hosting its second annual Day of Giving in support of JoeAnna’s House.

JoeAnna’s House offers affordable, on-site accommodations for out-of-town families with loved ones receiving care at KGH. Since opening in 2019, the house has been entirely supported by community donations. According to a press release, one in four beds at KGH is occupied by someone outside the Central Okanagan area.

The lack of affordable short-term accommodation in Kelowna is stressful for many families, the foundation said.

“Our community is special because of our ability to work together. Our local hospital and patients needing emergency or specialized medical care will benefit from our support now more than ever. JoeAnna’s House provides an invaluable resource to these families,” said Karl Johnston, general manager of the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group in the Okanagan.

The fundraiser will start at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 at the corner of Royal Avenue and Abbott Street. Hosts from Pattison radio stations will be on-site from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. sharing first-hand stories from JoeAnna’s House guests and the impact it had on their families.

Save-on-Foods will be hosting a by-donation drive-thru breakfast at JoeAnna’s House from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Businesses and corporate teams are also encouraged to join the corporate challenge by making a donation and challenging others in the industry to do the same.

“The impact of giving to JoeAnna’s House is knowing that you are supporting a family, at probably the worst time in their life,” said JoeAnna’s house manager Darlene Haslock. “It’s knowing that you are putting a roof over somebody’s head when the last thing they need to worry about is where they are going to sleep at night.”

