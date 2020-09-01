Kids get creative over summer with North Okanagan market

With no summer camps, sports and limited gatherings, some local kids were keen to bring something fun to their neighbourhood recently.

A group of children in East Hill decided to put their talents to use and hold a market on 23rd Avenue.

Homemade cookies, brownies and cupcakes, beetroot play dough, sewn and plasticine animals and food, jewelry, dream catchers and more filled approximately six tables on the boulevard Thursday, Aug. 27. Entertainment was even provided, courtesy of 11-year-old Rosie McLean on the violin.

Practicing safe social distancing, and even wearing masks (most homemade), the kids hung out for several hours for the afternoon selling their goods to other neighbours, people out walking or cycling and a herd of customers that came by after the Morning Star went live on Facebook at the market.

The kids, from Beairsto and Coldstream Elementary, Kalamalka Secondary and a few home-schooled children, came up with the market idea while crafting on a rainy day.

“This summer is different than others so we had some time,” said mom Lisa Fogel, who helped a bit, but basically stepped back and let the kids run the show.

And while fun, the market also turned out to be a good lesson in business, math and customer service for the kids.

“It’s mostly all the kids learning about money, change and business,” said Fogel.

The lesson was nice, but the kids also appreciated making some coin to enjoy for the last couple weeks of summer before school starts Sept. 10.

