Kiwanis Club seeking Lake Country volunteers

The club is looking to start a club satellite in Lake Country

The Kiwanis Club of Central Okanagan is looking to expand with a club satellite in Lake Country.

President Tom Cockrell says the club name used to be Kiwanis Club of Kelowna-Summit, but a name change was recently decided on.

“That meant nothing to anybody except that they saw Kelowna and if they lived in Lake Country they wouldn’t feel attached to that name. So, we changed the name to be more encompassing with the area that we serve.”

Cockrell says to build the club satellite they just need a few interested volunteers.

“They would work under the umbrella of the main club. They don’t elect a secretary or treasurer or president or anything like that, they just simply have somebody who is kind of a group coordinator but they’re responsible to the main club.”

As a satellite, Cockrell says the group would establish their own projects and fundraisers and ultimately expand on the work Kiwanis is doing in the Central Okanagan.

“What we’re looking for is just a few people, it doesn’t have to be huge… four, five, six people who are like minded and want to provide service to youth, children, and young adults in the community.”

Anyone interested in being part of the Lake Country club satellite can contact Cockrell at (250)979-8658.

The Kiwanis Club of Central Okanagan is part of Kiwanis International, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

