Labour day long-weekend fun at Grizzli Winery

Summer is coming to an end and so are your favourite summertime markets. But don’t worry, there’s still one more to attend.

This Labour Day long weekend, Grizzli Winery will be hosting the Grizzli Labour Day Market on Saturday, August 31st and Sunday, September 1st for the very first time.

Everyone is welcome, the event is family-friendly and admission is free.

Be prepared to indulge in a one of a kind shopping experience sitting high on Boucherie Road overlooking beautiful vineyards. And for the wine lovers, for the first time, Grizzli Winery will be pouring the 2017 Riesling too.

With local artisans, food trucks, gourmet food vendors, live entertainment and more, it will be a fun-filled weekend for locals and visitors to come together and support local business and community.

“We really embrace the opportunity to showcase the talented artisans in our Valley”, says Grizzli Events Coordinator Angela Rafter. “It’s a great chance to be able to support all the hard work they put in, and a nice get together with the community before the school year starts”.

Attendees will be able to put their name in a draw for a giveaway basket at the end of the event.

For more information, head to the Grizzli Winery events page.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico