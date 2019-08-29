This Labour Day long weekend, Grizzli Winery will be hosting the Grizzli Labour Day Market on Saturday, August 31st and Sunday, September 1st for the very first time. (Submitted)

Labour Day long-weekend fun at Grizzli Winery

Grizzli Winery will be hosting the Grizzli Labour Day Market.

Summer is coming to an end and so are your favourite summertime markets. But don’t worry, there’s still one more to attend.

This Labour Day long weekend, Grizzli Winery will be hosting the Grizzli Labour Day Market on Saturday, August 31st and Sunday, September 1st for the very first time.

Everyone is welcome, the event is family-friendly and admission is free.

Be prepared to indulge in a one of a kind shopping experience sitting high on Boucherie Road overlooking beautiful vineyards. And for the wine lovers, for the first time, Grizzli Winery will be pouring the 2017 Riesling too.

With local artisans, food trucks, gourmet food vendors, live entertainment and more, it will be a fun-filled weekend for locals and visitors to come together and support local business and community.

“We really embrace the opportunity to showcase the talented artisans in our Valley”, says Grizzli Events Coordinator Angela Rafter. “It’s a great chance to be able to support all the hard work they put in, and a nice get together with the community before the school year starts”.

Attendees will be able to put their name in a draw for a giveaway basket at the end of the event.

For more information, head to the Grizzli Winery events page.

READ MORE: Saddle up for North Okanagan’s IPE

READ MORE: Fall fun at Fintry fair

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Fall fun at Fintry fair
Next story
Saddle up for Interior Provincial Exhibition

Just Posted

Undermanned Warriors ousted 9-1 in pre-season action

The Warriors hosted the Penticton Vees Wednesday night

Rutland Middle School still struggling with old facilities

No upgrade, rebuild, or expansion announced on 71-year-old school despite community efforts

The price of a loft in Kelowna can get you an acre, lakefront mansion in Quebec

The average price of Kelowna homes sold in July was over $1m

Blow, bucks and BMWs seized in Alberta bust with Kelowna ties

Two Kelowna men and a Kamloops woman were arrested and charged with trafficking

Okanagan Sun player named special teams player of the week

Kelton Kouri picks up the nod in week four of the BC Football Conference

Saddle up for North Okanagan’s IPE

Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

South Okanagan RCMP investigating after man found dead in a vehicle

Penticton police respond to a report of a sudden death

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Cameras on more Shuswap school buses to catch inattentive drivers

School District #83 will be able to provide video footage to RCMP

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Labour day long-weekend fun at Grizzli Winery

Grizzli Winery will be hosting the Grizzli Labour Day Market.

The price of an Okanagan loft can get you an acre, lakefront mansion in Quebec

The average price of Kelowna homes sold in July was over $1m

Most Read