Lake Country Art Gallery opens exhibit on time and space

The exhibit features work by Diane Feught and Lindsay Kirker

The Relativity of Time and Space is on at the Lake Country Art Gallery until May 28, 2022 (Lake Country Art Gallery)

A new exhibit has opened at the Lake Country Art Gallery exploring common ground between art and science.

The work of Diane Feught and Lindsay Kirker will be displayed in the exhibition The Relativity of Time and Space.

The gallery is bringing together 27 paintings — small gouache on paper paintings by Feught and large-scale oil on canvas compositions from Kirker.

The gallery says time, space, nature, memory, beauty, philosophy, history, feminism, loss, chaos, poetry, and love all converge in The Relativity of Time and Space.

The exhibit will be open until May 28.

