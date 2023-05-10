Packing of Global Medic’s McAntony’s Menu items. (contributed)

Lake Country Food Bank benefits from large donation of food, hygeine products

Four other B.C. food banks also received donations

The Lake Country Food Bank is feeding the hungry with a helping hand from Rick’s Heart Foundation.

The foundation, with support from Global Medic and Manatoulin, will donate a full trailer of pantry staple foods to five food banks in B.C.

Global Medic supports food bank systems with McAntony’s Menu, a domestic version of the food program. They donated rice, barley, lentils, and peas.

A total of 1,688 boxes of food were donated equalling a whopping 40,558 pounds of food. Hygiene items were also donated.

The other food banks that benefited from the donations are the Yarrow Food Hub, the White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank, the Whistler Food Bank, and the Capital Region Food Share Network in Victoria.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
DonationFood BankLake Country

