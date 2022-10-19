Lake Country Health seeking space for new clinic

Partial funding has been secured through the Ministry of Health

Lake Country Health is trying to improve the lives of residents with a push for a new community health centre.

“We are adapting our services to meet the needs of our evolving community,” said Melissa Scaman, Executive Director of Lake Country Health. “We are well known for providing seniors services, and we also offer mental health services, a caregiver program, and social services navigation. We are excited to be working with Interior Health and the Ministry of Health to develop a Community Health Center in Lake Country.

“Nurse practitioners, physicians, and allied health professionals, such as dietitians and counsellors are some examples of the health service providers the CHC will bring to our community.”

Partial funding has been secured from the Ministry of Health, but the organization still needs to find a location.

Lake Country Health says they have spent over a year searching with no luck.

The organization is in need of commercial land or a building for lease. The ideal space is aobut 5,000 square feet for a clinical site with most of the space on the ground floor.

LCH is also collecting donations toward the building of a new centre which can be done through their website.

Anyone who knows of a fitting space or wants to join the fundraising task force is asked to contact the executive director at executivedirector@lakecountryhealth.ca.

READ MORE: Interior Health warns of monkeypox automated call scam

HealthLake Country