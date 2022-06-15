Lake Country resident jailed by Cops for Kids

Marc Leger needs $5,000 bail for the 2022 Jail and Bail (Contributed)

Lakestone community relations manager needs to post $5,000 bail.

Marc Leger was arrested Wednesday morning at the Centre Club by Cops for Kids.

The arrest is supsected to be in relation to tomato plants growing outside Leger’s office window.

Leger’s bail will be sent to Cops for Kids which supports kids in South Eastern B.C. facing illness, disability, or traumatic crisis.

Help Leger make bail or learn more about the cause at CanadaHelps.org.

It’s not too late to nominate a friend or coworker for an arrest today. Call 250-801-4438.

READ MORE: Raising funds and awareness for mental health at annual memorial ride in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserLake Country