Learn about 911 calls at ‘Coffee with a Dispatcher’ in Kelowna

The two events are taking place on May 10, 24 at Third Space Coffee

Have you ever wondered what it’s like being the person to answer the 911 calls?

Now you can learn all about what goes into a dispatcher’s job, as Kelowna RCMP are hosting ‘Coffee with a Dispatcher’ after seeing success with their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ campaign.

On two Wednesdays in May (10th and 24th), the public is able to meet Rhonda, a recruiter with the Southeast District 911 Police Dispatch Centre, to ask your questions about becoming a dispatcher, what goes into the job, why dispatchers ask the callers so many questions and much more.

Both appearances will be happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Third Space Coffee on Dolphin Avenue.

For these events, people are able to e-mail ahead of time to schedule a one-on-one time that works for them. For more information, visit the B.C. RCMP dispatcher website.

