Learn about your neighbours’ customs at Westbank Museum

The Westbank Museum is hosting its first Westside Multiculturalism Day on June 25.

“We’ve got a whole variety of local cultural groups and nationalities who are going to be hosting and presenting their heritage, their food, their dance, their clothing,” said Jeremiah Ryder, executive director.

The day starts at 10 a.m. with opening remarks, followed by Japanese dancing, drumming and singing. Other activities include Israeli dancing, Irish song and dance, Hina hand painting, and a Ugandan drum display.

“It’s a little bit of who they are and where they come from,” added Ryder. “So it’s a good taste of the different nationalities and cultures that make up West Kelowna.”

Activities will take place inside Westbank Community Lions Hall, while others will be held outside.

“We’re going to have some dancing, music, and language lessons from some of the groups,” said Ryder.

The hope is to make Westside Multiculturalism Day an annual event.

“We’re getting funded by the federal government, through a grant, to host this event,” explained Ryder. “So we’re hoping to revisit it next year and years ahead.”

Ryder added the response to the inaugural event has been excellent.

“The different groups involved have been very active in speaking with us and organizing themselves. It’s also free to the public. We’re hoping lots and lots of people come down with their family and friends, and get to know their neighbours and where they come from.”

A schedule of events can be found on the Visit Westside website.

ActivitiesCity of West KelownaCultureEventsFamily activities