Learn more about the Kelowna BC SPCA this March

Attend the Kelowna shelter’s annual AGM on March 23

If you’re curious as a cat about animals in Kelowna, consider attending the annual general meeting at the BC SPCA.

The Kelowna BC SPCA Community Council is hosting the AGM at the Kelowna shelter’s education room from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. on March 23.

All interested animal lovers may attend the meeting to learn more about what the BC SPCA will be working on in the future.

Geoff Urton, the general manager of strategy and innovation will be at the meeting to present a short version of the BC SPCA’s five-year strategic plan.

READ MORE: BC SPCA has new plan to decrease the number of animals in its care

The plan involves improving its response to rescue cases in under-served communities outside of its 36 branches, responding quicker and more efficiently to animals in need during natural disasters, and recruiting more volunteers.

It also includes offering free services, such as spaying and neutering, to vulnerable pet owners who face barriers in providing proper care for their animals.

Following the AGM on March 24, join the BC SPCA once again for a special presentation on how to care for rabbits.

Volunteers Bob and Marie Sherman, who run Rabbit Advocates Kelowna, are hosting a short presentation on the basic care and considerations for people interested in rabbits. The Sherman’s will discuss housing, diet, litter box training and handling.

READ MORE: New BC SPCA program helps dog owners find the right trainer

If you’re interested in bringing a bunny into your home, this presentation will help you to develop skills to keep your rabbit safe and happy.

Rabbits can live up to 10 years or more, so having a bunny is a life-time commitment.

There is no charge to attend this presentation but register at kelowna@spca.bc.ca or call 250-861-7722.

The presentation will take place March 24 in the SPCA education room at 2 p.m.

