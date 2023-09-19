Lottery supporting wellness will make someone a Kelowna homeowner

Lake Life Lottery tickets are now available to purchase and the grand prize will make someone a homeowner in Kelowna.
The dream home prize is valued at $1.37 million located at Quail’s Landing.
The three-bed, three-bath home is fully furnished and includes a one-year membership to Okanagan Golf Club.
The lottery supports the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and the YMCA of Southern Interior of BC as it helps to better the physical, mental, and social well-being of the entire community.
Tickets can be purchased online at lakelifelottery.ca until Dec. 20.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on