More hands needed at West Kelowna Salvation Army

The team is preparing for a demanding holiday season, as a result of the pandemic

Just 15 volunteers like Tracey and Christine at the Westside Salvation Army in West Kelowna, contribute 350 volunteer hours to the store each month. They are in desperate need of more hands. (Phil McLachlan - West K News)

As the Christmas season draws closer, things are starting to pick up, especially for volunteers at organizations that help the less fortunate.

It’s a crisp, sunny morning at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in West Kelowna, and volunteers are outside as individuals drive up and drop off donations. This year there will be plenty of items to go around, if they can reach shelves.

The store, which provides food, clothing , household items, furniture referrals and more, is in desperate need of volunteers. They say they need them in order to get donations from the sorting bins, into the hands of those who need them most.

Currently, 15 volunteers cover an average of 350 volunteer hours a month. They sort donations, assess their condition, test electronics, organize products for the shelves, assist guests, clean and more.

What’s more, the team expects this holiday season to be more demanding than ever, due to the pandemic.

“As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the need for affordable clothing and household items is high as we work to rebuild from the efforts of this pandemic,” said Westside Salvation Army Officer/Pastor, Jennifer Henson.

Henson added the support of the public is needed right now; shopping in the store, volunteering, or making a donation.

Donations can be made to the Thrift Store, located at 101-3531 Old Okanagan Highway, every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those with a few hours to spare each week are urged to contact the organization at 250-768-1850.

