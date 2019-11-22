Motorcycle ride in memory of Penticton man

Rex Gill shares a quiet moment with a young pup. He is described as an avid fisher and hunter, loving family man and hard worker by those who knew him best. (Photo submitted)

A motorcycle ride and donation drive will be held in memory of a motorcycle rider who was murdered earlier this year.

The ride, in memory of Rex Edward Gill, will be held on Nov. 30 at 8:45 a.m., with riders meeting at the Coyote Cruises parking lot.

A barbecue, by donation, will be held at Gasoline Alley Harley-Davidson, 888 McCurdy Pl., Kelowna from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations from the barbecue will go to the Kelowna Food Bank in memory of Gill.

Organizers are asking for donations of blankets, coats, toques, gloves and socks, as well as for cash donations to buy new items.

Donors are asked to drop off the items to the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, 146 Ellis St., Penticton by Nov. 28.

Gill, a Summerland resident, was shot outside of a Kamloops motel on Jan. 23. He was 41.

Friends described Gill as a generous, caring man.

“You always had my back. You showed me what a real investment in people could turn into,” Travis Kruger, a former Penticton Indian Band councillor and a close friend of Gill wrote.

“Rex would have done anything for anyone and not have thought twice, even if it was giving you our last $10 or the socks off his feet,” his wife Sherri Lou said. “If you needed it, he would help.”

