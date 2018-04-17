Murdered woman’s legacy continues at annual golf tournament

The family of Aimee Parks holds a golf tournament in her memory for the Kelowna BC SPCA

This weekend family and friends of Aimee Parks will gather in Kelowna for a round of golf and to raise funds for Parks’ favourite cause — the BC SPCA.

The 35-year-old was tragically killed by her former fiancé in 2014 — Ryan Quigley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, less time served last October.

RELATED: Tournament raises big money for BC SPCA

Jenny Matechuk the community fundraising officer based at the Kelowna shelter, says she is grateful Parks’ family chose the BC SPCA to be the recipient for the tournament proceeds.

“Aimee was a special volunteer with a big heart and a real love for animals. Our thoughts are with those who love Aimee and organized the tournament in her honour.”

Parks was an animal advocate who enjoyed her time in the cat room and would often foster kittens.

This is the third year the tournament has taken place in Kelowna. Last year the event raised $4500 for the non-profit.

This year the event will take place on April 21 at Michaelbrook Golf Club, with a shotgun start at 2:30 p.m.

Parks hailed from England and her family asks that you come out and play and wear the colours red and white to celebrate the up coming Saint George’s Day.

The cost is $90 to participate there will be a chipping and putting contest. Please contact dtindubai@hotmail.com or andycraigacc@gmail.com for more information or to participate.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bus load of adoptable dogs headed to Kelowna

Just Posted

Washouts close section of the Kelowna Mission Creek Greenway

At least two washout slides have forced the closure of a section… Continue reading

Fake U.S. bills passed throughout Central Okanagan

Police are investigating several persons of interest in relation to counterfeit money

Speeding through the suburbs causes chain-reaction crash

A Kelowna man was fined after allegedly speeding in Glenmore

Knox and Kasugai: a tale of two Kelowna parks

Knox Mountain drive is opening to its second lookout point

Okanagan Basin water projects funded

Fiscal support for 18 water projects amounts to $300,000

Heavy snowfall on southern Interior mountain passes

It’s been a very wintry spring on mountain passes, warnings persist and a lane closure is in effect.

Murdered woman’s legacy continues at annual golf tournament

The family of Aimee Parks holds a golf tournament in her memory for the Kelowna BC SPCA

LocoLanding wants to invest $2 million into new park attractions

Adventure park in Penticton is planning to invest in about $2 million in the park

Use your phone to protect your bike

Kamloops RCMP say Garage 529 app can protect the bike from theivery

Starbucks to give racial sensitivity training after viral arrest video

Police were called after two black men refused to leave a Philadelphia store

Bus load of adoptable dogs headed to Kelowna

Embrace Society brings double-decker bus load of rescue dogs to PetSmart Kelowna for adoption event

Inaugural meeting between Sun Devils and Sun Devils

The Kelowna and COMBA Sun Devils teams will meet for the first time in 18U AAA action

David Eby calls Alberta’s ‘bluff’ on pipeline restrictions

Saskatchewan also plans restrictions on B.C. fuel shipments

Unions threatening strike action against CP Rail

IBEW and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference seeking new collective agreements.

Most Read