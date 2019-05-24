Cops for Kids has partnered with the Armstrong Kin Club and Boston Pizza Vernon to host the annual North Okanagan Jail & Bail on Thursday, May 30. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP image)

North Okanagan RCMP ready to arrest, for kids

Suspects sought for Jail & Bail Thursday, May 30

On Thursday when Mounties make business calls, they’re not looking for hard criminals, they’re looking for local law abiding citizens who’ve been snitched on by their friends or coworkers.

Cops for Kids has partnered with the Armstrong Kin Club and Boston Pizza Vernon to host the annual North Okanagan Jail & Bail on Thursday, May 30. Off-duty RCMP members will be arresting local perpetrators before they face judge Mike Caira in a kangaroo court, and then they’ll be thrown in the slammer to raise bail in the form of donations for Cops for Kids. Money raised from this event will help Cops for Kids fund much-needed medical equipment, specialized therapies, learning tools and mobility aids for children within South Eastern B.C.

See: Go to jail for a good cause

“It’s a great way to help local kids,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nick Reimann. “We get to arrest people that we don’t normally get to arrest, and the jailbirds get to have some fun while helping us raise money to help children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis.”

Since 2013, more than $90,000 has been raised in the North Okanagan and they’re hoping to add even more to that total this year.

For Boston Pizza and the Armstrong Kin Club, it’s about partnering with the RCMP to help local children.

“Cops for Kids assists families when there’s nowhere else to turn,” says Boston Pizza owner Sean Matile. “The items they fund aren’t covered by extended health care benefits, government programs or event other larger charities. So if we can be the heroes behind the heroes, then we’re doing our part for the community.”

See: Cops for Kids helps family of young cancer patient

Cops for Kids fundraise throughout the year to support ongoing requests from families in medical, physical or traumatic crisis. If you, or someone you know might be deserving of a summons to be a part of the Jail & Bail. To arrange an arrest, email info@copsforkids.org or call (250) 801-4438.

