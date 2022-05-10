Okanagan charity in desperate needs donations as demand goes up

A charity organization serving Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon and Armstrong are in desperate need of donations.

All Are Family Outreach president Clary Lausnes said, the increase in families needing support has been dramatic over the past few months.

“We have children living on the streets. We have families living in tents with three kids in the middle of winter,” Lausenes cried. “We have a family with an 18-month-old, a five-year-old and a six-year-old living in a tent. There was an 18-year-old living with her baby in a cardboard box covered by a tarp last winter in Kelowna.”

Lausnes said they don’t have places for rent, but they did help that young mom get a roof over her head.

All Are Family Outreach is looking for both physical and cash donations. Lausnes said the top of the list right now is pasta sauce, jam, granola bars, canned or fresh fruit, any kind of milk, and dog and cat food.

The charity also accepts cash donations.

“We don’t give anybody cash, well that’s not true, we have paid people’s rents and given them fuel,” Lausnes noted. “If you come to us and ask for medication we will go down to the pharmacy you deal with and we’ll buy the medication for you so that we know you’re getting what you need and the funds don’t tend to go astray.”

Physical donation are accepted at drop-off locations in each community. Money can be donated through the charity’s website.

