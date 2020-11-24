Okanagan ChristmasFest cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The annual Okanagan ChristmasFest has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Sylvia Hermans and Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown started the event two years ago, which has raised over $18,000 for local food banks.

Ting-Mak Brown said they were very excited to open the Christmas market for a third year, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including making the event an outdoor one and limiting the number of people in the market at any given time.

“Sylvia and I were excited to bring this outdoor Christmas village full of local artisans and Santa, but we understand the importance of protecting the safety of our community with this new public health order,” she said.

“We had put so much time, effort, and non-recoverable funds into this event but our biggest disappointment is that we are unable to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank, Salvation Army and All Are Family Outreach with funds to provide food for those who need it this Christmas season.”

For now, the two women are asking the public to continue supporting local food banks in their own way. They will also continue to have a fundraiser, with the proceeds going to local charities.

For more information and to donate, visit this link.

