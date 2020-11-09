Okanagan Families for Families fundraiser ramping up for 5th year

To adhere to provincial pandemic protocols, the event will be expanded to run over five days

The annual Families Feeding Families event is ramping up for its fifth year with the help of two Okanagan radio stations.

In partnership with Save On Foods and in support of The Salvation Army, Families Feeding Families (FFF) is a tradition for the Stingray radio-owned stations, and one they feel is needed more than ever this year.

“With everything that has happened in 2020, we wanted to bring forward an opportunity for the community to band together and uplift those that are in need through the amazing programs at the Salvation Army,” said station manager, Peter Angle.

Encouraging community members to grab an extra item or two during their weekly shopping trip, FFF collects non-perishable food items and food items from the various initiatives the Kelowna Salvation Army operates, including their f0od bank and hamper programs.

However, fundraising efforts are not limited to just physical donations. Online monetary donations are also being accepted through the Salvation Army’s Virtual Kettle Campaign on each of the station’s websites.

In an effort to adhere to provincial health protocols amid COVID-19, the event will be expanded to encompass five full days of fundraising rather than one. The donation period is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 9. and will wrap up Saturday, Nov. 14 with an on-location radio event.

For more information on Families Feeding Families or to donate to the cause, visit www.KelownaSalvationArmy.com .

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

