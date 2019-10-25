COMMUNITY FUNDING The Okanagan Fest of Ale Society presented 20 organizations with $60,000 in funding. The money was raised through the 2019 festival and was presented Oct. 24 in Penticton. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan Fest of Ale distributes $60,000 to community organizations

Total of $757,600 has been distributed to organizations over the years

The Okanagan Fest of Ale Society donated $60,000 to 20 charities in Penticton and the South Okanagan.

The money was raised during the 2019 Okanagan Fest of Ale Craft Beer and Cider Festival and was presented on Oct. 24.

“This year’s donation brings the total funds distributed by the society to $757,600,” said John Cruickshank, president of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society.

READ ALSO: Okanagan Fest of Ale hosts record number of breweries

READ ALSO: Okanagan Fest of Ale promises to be bigger and better

Highlighting the event were presentations made by representatives from each of the charitable organizations including Pathways Addiction Resource Centre, OSNS and the Breakfast Learning Club.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society, we would like to extend thanks to all vendors, sponsors, supporters, volunteers, entertainers, judges, media and attendees for making this event an incredible success year over year,” Cruickshank said. “Be sure to save the date for the 25th Annual Okanagan Fest of Ale taking place April 17 and 18 in Penticton – it will be our biggest party yet!”

The recipients were Agur Lake Camp Society, Breakfast Learning Club Penticton, Canadian Mental Health Association — South Okanagan Similkameen, Desert Valley Hospice Society, Dragonfly Pond Family Society, Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, Okanagan College Foundation, OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre. Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, Peach City Community Radio, Penticton Recovery Resource Society, School District 67, Skaha Bluffs Park Watch, South Okanagan Loss Society, South Okanagan Medical Foundation, South Okanagan Volunteer Society, Special Olympics BC — Penticton, St. Saviour’s Community Meal, The Penticton and Area Access Centre and The Penticton Centre for Exceptional Learning.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland author’s books will be featured at show in Penticton

Just Posted

New brain health clinic coming to Kelowna with free trials

BrainTrust Canada offering free trials for brain issues Oct. 28 and 29

Vernon cold case murder pre-trial continues in Kelowna

Paramjit Singh Bogarh is accused of killing his wife in Vernon on New Year’s Eve 1986

Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in southern interior

BC Hydro reports crews are assessing damage and repairs required

United Way roast of Maxine DeHart raises $50,000

Inaugural Kelowna celebrity roast fundraiser offered an evening of laughter and giving.

Rockets’ Hamaliuk signs entry-level deal in NHL

Dillon Hamaliuk was signed to the three-year deal by the San Jose Sharks

LIVE BLOG: Thousands protest at climate change rally with activist Greta Thunberg

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

B.C.’s longest-serving female MLA announces retirement after 28 years

Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal

Man arrested after shots fired in Hedley home

Children in the house at time of incident

Okanagan Fest of Ale distributes $60,000 to community organizations

Total of $757,600 has been distributed to organizations over the years

Summerland author’s books will be featured at show in Penticton

Glen Witter has published novels under pen name of C. Edgar North

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

Fire & Grace take North Okanagan stage

NOCCA and Creekside Theatre present unique collaboration

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

LETTER: Help needed for homeless problem

Homeless population was an election issue

Most Read