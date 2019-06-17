Okanagan gathering for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Armstrong gathering on June 22 will honour women with speakers and roundtable discussions

Okanagan elder Mollie Bono said the gathering at Memorial Park in Armstrong on June 22 will honour women, and encourage conversations and understanding. (Black Press file photo)

A group of elders is hosting a gathering in Armstrong on Saturday, June 22 to honour women as well as acknowledge missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The gathering, titled “You are Not Alone, Your People are Here,” will take place at the Memorial Park on Pleasant Valley Road from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Following an opening ceremony, several speakers will address topics such as missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, the Highway of Tears, Sisters in Spirit and the Red Dress project.

A release said that round table discussions will also enable participants to learn about reconciliation, how to be an ally, trauma, the Cindy Gladue Case, and letter writing and activism.

“We want to have conversations with people,” said Okanagan elder Mollie Bono. “By giving people the opportunity to talk and ask questions, we can develop relationships and better understanding.”

Family activities throughout the day will include drumming and dancing, crafts, colouring, sharing of history and culture, and a barbecue with door prizes.

The barbecue will take place at 5 p.m., and attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on, the release said.

For more information contact Mollie Bono at msbono8@gmail.com.

