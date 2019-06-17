Okanagan elder Mollie Bono said the gathering at Memorial Park in Armstrong on June 22 will honour women, and encourage conversations and understanding. (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan gathering for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Armstrong gathering on June 22 will honour women with speakers and roundtable discussions

A group of elders is hosting a gathering in Armstrong on Saturday, June 22 to honour women as well as acknowledge missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The gathering, titled “You are Not Alone, Your People are Here,” will take place at the Memorial Park on Pleasant Valley Road from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Following an opening ceremony, several speakers will address topics such as missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, the Highway of Tears, Sisters in Spirit and the Red Dress project.

READ MORE: Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

A release said that round table discussions will also enable participants to learn about reconciliation, how to be an ally, trauma, the Cindy Gladue Case, and letter writing and activism.

“We want to have conversations with people,” said Okanagan elder Mollie Bono. “By giving people the opportunity to talk and ask questions, we can develop relationships and better understanding.”

READ MORE: Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Family activities throughout the day will include drumming and dancing, crafts, colouring, sharing of history and culture, and a barbecue with door prizes.

The barbecue will take place at 5 p.m., and attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on, the release said.

READ MORE: Red dresses send a message

For more information contact Mollie Bono at msbono8@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland pioneers had connection to Middlesex, England

Just Posted

More student housing for UBC Okangan

B.C. government to build $25-million, on-campus building to address high demand, low vacancy rate

Lake Country residents soon to decide future of problematic intersection

The intersection on Highway 97 has been troublesome for years

Indigenous festival co-creator looking to build traditional Okanagan event

The inaugural Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival is July 6 and 7

Lake Country’s Canada Day celebration will feature music, games and pancakes

Council to announce festivities on Tuesday

Kelowna International Airport participates in Canadian Airport Safety Week

29 airports across Canada, kicked off Canadian Airports Safety Week

VIDEO: Huge crowds gather in downtown Toronto for Raptors parade

Mayor John Tory declares it ‘We The North Day’ after team’s historic NBA title win

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Update: South Okanagan fire in mop up mode at Greenwood Forest Products

An employee said as he was coming in for his shift at around 4:39 a.m. he heard a loud explosion

Thunderstorm leaves small fire in the Shuswap in its wake

Wildfire crews are also fighting a small fire near Kamloops

South Okanagan pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioid treatment drugs

B.C. College of Pharmacists alleges Sunrise Pharmacy dispensed treatment drugs against rules

Okanagan pitcher tosses second no-hitter of season

Vernon’s Jarod Leroux has two no-nos in his last three starts for the BCPBL’s Okanagan Athletics

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Most Read