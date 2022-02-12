Okanagan non-profits get financial boost from B.C. credit union

YMCA Okanagan is among the non-profits to receive a share of more than $50,000 in grant funding from Interior Savings’ Community Investment Fund in 2022. (YMCA photo)

Multiple Okanagan non-profit organizations are receiving financial support from a B.C. credit union.

Seven organizations in the Thompson, Nicola and Okanagan regions will receive a share of more than $50,000 in grants from the fall allocation of Interior Savings’ Community Investment Fund.

In the Okanagan, Vernon’s John Rudy Health Resource Centre will receive $4,100 to support its Get Health Smart Health Literacy program. The centre is launching the free program to provide people with tools to take control of their health. The grant will be used to purchase a laptop, software and a Smart TV to aid those who have experienced a recent health crisis, are living with chronic conditions or are caring for a family member.

Kelowna’s Childhood Connections will get $2,000 for its Family Centre Community Kitchen. Childhood Connections is opening a new Family Centre in the spring of 2022 to expand its programs and services and offer on-site occasional drop-in childcare service. The community kitchen space will help them deliver cooking programs to the families they serve, and the grant money will be used to outfit their kitchen with equipment and provide healthy snacks to children in the program.

The YMCA Okanagan, based in Kelowna, will be given $14,000 towards its alternate suspension program. Aimed at youth aged 12-17 the program works to reduce suspensions and disciplinary sanctions in School District 23. By providing a safe place for youth, the program hopes turn their after-school time into a positive experience. The grant will cover the cost of laptops, software and furnishings for the space.

“Many non-profit organizations are facing pressure as they continue to see growing need for their programs and services while also managing a challenging fundraising landscape,” said Kathy Conway, Interior Savings CEO. “Despite the challenges, non-profit organizations continue to forge ahead by building additional supports in our communities.”

In the Thompson-Nicola region, funding went to the Yellowstone Community Services Society in Clearwater, the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society in Ashcroft, the Thompson Nicola Regional Library in Merritt and Mount Paul Community Food Centre in Kamloops.

Since the inception of the Interior Savings program in 2007, more than $1.8 million has been given to 161 programs. Allocations typically range between $3,000 and $15,000.

Brendan Shykora

Finance