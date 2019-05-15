Wayne and Jennifer Tucker kiss their daughter Emma. The Armstrong couple, who operate Tucker’s Restaurant, are paying homage to their late daughter this month by raising money for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. (Tucker family - photo)

Okanagan parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant in Armstrong where money is being raised for Canuck Place

She was their angel, born with a rare disease, who lit up their lives for a short period of time.

Now, Armstrong’s Wayne and Jennifer Tucker, owners of Tucker’s Restaurant Ltd. in downtown Armstrong, are helping to give back in honour of their daughter, Emma.

Emma was born May 23, 2012, with an extremely rare, genetic neuro-degenerative disease called Canavan Disease. She died Dec. 19, 2016. She would have been seven years old next week.

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant, in honour of their daughter. For the entire month, the restaurant is donating $1 from the same every feature sheet item to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and the amazing support they offer children and their families (though the restaurant will be closed on May 23, Emma’s birthday).

RELATED: Community shows support for family

“Canuck Place Children’s Hospice was instrumental during Emma’s life with respite care, medical needs and in consultation during Emma’s final days,” said the Tuckers. “We are forever thankful to Canuck Place for the care and compassion they showed both Emma and the family.”

READ ALSO FROM 2015: Variety rallies for kids

As of Thursday, the Tuckers had raised nearly $1,000 and there’s still two weeks left to go. Donations can also be accepted at the restaurant, located on Okanagan Street.

You can find out more about Canuck place and the work it does for children and their families through its website at www.canuckplace.org.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Buy a feature item on the menu at Tucker’s Restaurant in Armstrong, and $1 from each feature item sold will be donated to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice in memory of Wayne and Jennifer Tucker’s daughter, Emma, who died at age four from a rare disease. (Photo - submitted)

Previous story
Shuswaggi raised as culprit in unusual Shuswap Lake sighting
Next story
North Okanagan awarded $25,000 for climate research

Just Posted

Hell’s Angel’s ‘prospect’ charged with aggravated assault

30-year-old Kelowna man was taken into custody for connection to a May 6 incident

New condo development announced for Kelowna’s Pandosy Village

The Southgate development at 2627 Gore St. will include 19 units

Injured hiker rescued from Knox Mountain Park had lost consciousness: RCMP

Young woman loses consciousness at shoreline of Okanagan Lake, carried out by emergency responders

Update: Mission’s Playa Del Sol Resort under evacuation

Residents asked to leave the area after hazardous materials found in a neighbouring unit

Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

A Lake Country mother pushes for Melanoma awareness, after the death of her son

Morgan Forshner dies at 33, after a doctor said his mole was benign

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’

Video shows a male officer asking pointed questions of a young woman describing a sexual assault

Summerland mayor says lifeguard’s arrest ‘deeply upsetting to our community’

Former lifeguard Ed Casavant facing 10 counts of child sexual assault and pornography charges

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

Reasons why Salmon Arm officers cleared in shooting explained

Prosecution BC issues news release on 2015 shooting in Canoe of armed robbery suspect

Family tradition saddled for Falkland Stampede

Rodeo and events get underway May long weekend

Okanagan tattoo shop inks support for Children’s Hospital

Western Canada’s finest artists in town Sunday for Five Fathoms event

Most Read