Okanagan pet rescue looking for adoption hero

AlleyCats is looking for a special forever home for a young grey tabby

An Okanagan pet rescue is on the hunt for an adoption hero, who is willing to bring a fickle feline into their home.

Enchante is a grey tabby, who is a bit sensitive and easily stressed out. According to AlleyCats Alliance, the young feline suffers from idiopathic cystitis when she is stressed.

The charity is looking for someone who can provide a quiet home for Enchante, where she will be the only pet and her food intake can be monitored. Enchante is a fussy eater and stops eating anytime she feels overwhelmed.

Her new family would need to ensure she gets enough calories and is made to feel welcomed.

If her environment is calm, Enchante is a curious cat who is very affectionate.

Those interested in stepping up and becoming this girl’s adoption hero, please contact AlleyCats Alliance at alleycatsadoption@gmail.com.

