Okanagan Sikh Temple hosting Vaisakhi parade for first time since 2019

The parade is taking place on Saturday, April 29

The Okanagan Sikh Temple will be hosting the Vaisakhi parade on Saturday, April 29 in Rutland. (Okanagan Sikh Temple)

Happy Vaisakhi!

Friday, April 14 is the first day of the holiday celebrated by the Sikh community. Vaisakhi is the celebration of the spring harvest and in some areas, marks the Indian Solar New Year. Vaisakhi runs from April 14 to early May.

To celebrate the event, the Okanagan Sikh Temple will be holding a Vaisakhi parade on Saturday, April 29. It will be the first celebration of the event in Kelowna since the pandemic.

The parade will start at the temple located at 1111 Rutland Road North and begins at 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Climate change chat with City of Kelowna staff

READ MORE: Okanagan homes listed as grand prizes for Hometown Heroes Lottery

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityKelownaOkanaganVaisakhi