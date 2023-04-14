The Okanagan Sikh Temple will be hosting the Vaisakhi parade on Saturday, April 29 in Rutland. (Okanagan Sikh Temple)

The Okanagan Sikh Temple will be hosting the Vaisakhi parade on Saturday, April 29 in Rutland. (Okanagan Sikh Temple)

Okanagan Sikh Temple hosting Vaisakhi parade for first time since 2019

The parade is taking place on Saturday, April 29

Happy Vaisakhi!

Friday, April 14 is the first day of the holiday celebrated by the Sikh community. Vaisakhi is the celebration of the spring harvest and in some areas, marks the Indian Solar New Year. Vaisakhi runs from April 14 to early May.

To celebrate the event, the Okanagan Sikh Temple will be holding a Vaisakhi parade on Saturday, April 29. It will be the first celebration of the event in Kelowna since the pandemic.

The parade will start at the temple located at 1111 Rutland Road North and begins at 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Climate change chat with City of Kelowna staff

READ MORE: Okanagan homes listed as grand prizes for Hometown Heroes Lottery

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityKelownaOkanaganVaisakhi

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Popular Australian YouTuber takes on the Chilliwack River on raft made from logs

Just Posted

After 42 years, Sumac Ridge Estate Winery is closing its doors. The winery was the first estate winery in British Columbia. (Sumac Ridge Estate Winery Facebook page)
First B.C. estate winery located in Summerland closes its doors

Residents of Kelowna’s Tent City talk about what would help with cleanliness at the encampment. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna encampment ‘spring cleaning’ has residents asking for basic sanitation

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Kelowna man convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material, charged again

The Hells Angels Clubhouse in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
RCMP at Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse to ‘keep the peace’ amidst forfeiture