Aidan Eglin builds a website during the Skills Canada competition in Halifax Wednesday. (SD83 photo)

Okanagan student logs on to national web competition

Armstrong student at Skills Canada in Halifax

An Armstrong student’s skills are up to the test, against Canada’s best.

“All of us at SD83 are wishing good luck to Aidan Eglin! Aidan, a Grade 11 student at Pleasant Valley Secondary School, is competing (May 28) and (May 29) in the technology division at Skills Canada in Halifax,” the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District reports.

See: Armstrong student shows skill at provincial competition

The Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) is the only national, multi-trade and technology competition for students and apprentices in the country. Each year, more than 550 competitors from all regions of Canada come to Skills Canada to participate in over 40 skilled trade and technology competitions. Typically those competing have advanced through regional and provincial championships.

“Aidan won gold in the website development competition at the provincial level in April. Now, as a member of team B.C., he is competing at the national level against other website development provincial winners!” the district states.

See alos: Vernon Tri Monsters primed for Summer Games

In Halifax the competitors have been given the task is to build a website for a Maritime Seafood Restaurant.

Teacher Phil Lepine, who is in Halifax with Eglin, says the competition included six hours on the “front end” website development. Wednesday was another five hours of competition and it is the “back end” or server development.

