Nicole MacMillan, and her staff at a Penticton Tim Hortons put together a video featuring a choreographed dance to show their appreciation for frontline workers. (Sheilla Mindo / YouTube)

Okanagan Tim Hortons staff thank frontline workers with inspirational video

‘I think everyone needs a smile right now and we hope our dance brings that to you’

A Penticton Tim Hortons is thanking frontline workers for all the work they’ve done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner/operator of Tim Hortons South Okanagan, Nicole MacMillan, and her staff put together a video featuring a choreographed dance to show their appreciation for frontline workers.

“To all the health-care workers that are battling at the front for us, we truly thank you for that,” said MacMillan at the start of the video. “But we also wanted to make this video for just everyone, I think everyone needs a smile right now and we hope our dance brings that to you.”

Check out the video below:

Coronavirus

