Members of Kelowna’s United Way pose with the four participating wineries. Photo courtesy of Kelowna United Way Members of Kelowna’s United Way pose with the four participating wineries. (Kelowna United Way photos)

Okanagan wineries donate $10,000 to Kelowna United Way’s COVID-19 relief fund

A three-month-long promotion that saw local liquor stores donate $1 with every wine purchase

Kelowna’s United Way COVID-19 relief fund received $10,000 in donations from local wineries last week, which was made possible through a three-month-long promotion that saw local liquor stores donate $1 to the program with every wine purchase.

The promotion was coordinated by Frequent Pour Wine Merchants and their four community-based winery partners: Oliver Twist and River Stone Winery in the South Okanagan, and Vibrant Vines and 50th Parallel Estate Winery in the Central Okanagan.

READ MORE: United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable

Curtis and Sheri-Lee Krouzel, the owners of the 50th Parallel Estate Winery, contributed over half of the total funds raised through the sale of their wines.

“We love to invest in our people and that means supporting those in need in the communities in which we live, work and play too,” said Curtis Krouzel. “We are thrilled to have been a part of this collaborative initiative where there is even more impact if we work in partnership with others too.”

READ MORE: Okanagan charities receive more PPE from United Way

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton seniors choir moves online during pandemic

Just Posted

Crash at KLO, Richter blocks intersection

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and no injuries have been reported

Okanagan wineries donate $10,000 to Kelowna United Way’s COVID-19 relief fund

A three-month-long promotion that saw local liquor stores donate $1 with every wine purchase

More murals coming to Uptown Rutland

URBA is working towards producing four to six additional murals

Migrant workers expatriated after breaching West Kelowna farm’s ‘discriminatory’ policies

Upon their arrival at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries, the workers claim they weren’t allowed to leave

Dangerous fire snuffed at Smith Creek in West Kelowna

Regional District of Central Okanagan reminds residents smoking and open fires are not allowed

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Large amount of suspected illicit drugs discovered after vehicle seizure in Trail

A 36-year-old Trail man is facing numerous potential auto theft and drug-related charges

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Charges laid after Columbia Valley woman’s dog dragged by stolen vehicle

Luckily, the dog is expected to fully recover

Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Experienced spearfisher who dove into the water found and recovered the body of Manpreet Singh

Man taken to hospital after suffering injury on Okanagan trail

Rescue crews responded to the incident at BX Ranch dog park Tuesday afternoon

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

Straight from DeHart

New business partners operate Okanagan Beach Club

Most Read