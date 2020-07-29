Okanagan wineries donate $10,000 to Kelowna United Way’s COVID-19 relief fund

A three-month-long promotion that saw local liquor stores donate $1 with every wine purchase

Kelowna’s United Way COVID-19 relief fund received $10,000 in donations from local wineries last week, which was made possible through a three-month-long promotion that saw local liquor stores donate $1 to the program with every wine purchase.

The promotion was coordinated by Frequent Pour Wine Merchants and their four community-based winery partners: Oliver Twist and River Stone Winery in the South Okanagan, and Vibrant Vines and 50th Parallel Estate Winery in the Central Okanagan.

Curtis and Sheri-Lee Krouzel, the owners of the 50th Parallel Estate Winery, contributed over half of the total funds raised through the sale of their wines.

“We love to invest in our people and that means supporting those in need in the communities in which we live, work and play too,” said Curtis Krouzel. “We are thrilled to have been a part of this collaborative initiative where there is even more impact if we work in partnership with others too.”

