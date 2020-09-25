Osoyoos model train attraction wins Tripadvisor award

The Pedersen family is thrilled to win Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice award for their Desert Model Railroad attraction in Osoyoos. (contributed photo)

Osoyoos’ own Desert Model Railroad attraction has won Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice award.

“We are thrilled to be named one of Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice winners,” said Poul Pedersen, Desert Model Railroad owner and lead train engineer.

Each year, Tripadvisor combs through reviews and ratings from travellers and uses that information to recognize the top businesses.

“We are part of this exceptional group of attractions worldwide making up the top 10 per cent as voted by guests,” said Pedersen.

“Thank you to everyone for taking the time to share your experiences on Tripadvisor, helping us promote our business through your recommendations.”

Open 17 years in Osoyoos, the model train display has won Tripadvisor awards for nearly a decade now.

Open year-round, there are over 4,000 square feet of displays, with multiple computer-controlled trains running simultaneously on over two kilometres of track.

“What started out as a model train hobby in Denmark in the early ‘70s, led to opening up our train display in 2003 in Osoyoos, which is now a world-class attraction,” he noted in an earlier interview with the Western.

The Desert Model Railroad is a family-owned and operated business, with Poul’s wife Ulla hand-painting the thousands of tiny figurines in the display.

Located on Buena Vista Industrial Park – 11611 115th St., the railroad is open year-round, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Sundays.

