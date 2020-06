Check out this historic photo of Kelowna from 1965

Ian Beardsell’s father took this photo of the Capri Shopping Centre in the fall of 1965. (Contributed)

Business included the Metropolitan, Shop Easy, Capri Hobby and SAAN.

Beardsell uploaded the photos to the Facebook page Old Kelowna to share the moment in history with other local residents.

