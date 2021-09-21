Over $39,000 raised in South Okanagan for OSNS through Tim Hortons smile cookie campaign. (Tim Hortons)

Over $39K raised for OSNS through South Okanagan Smile Cookie campaign

Local Tim Hortons smash fundraising goals with thousands of cookies bought

When it comes to our love of cookies and supporting OSNS Child and Youth Development Center – South Okanagan residents can’t be beat.

Tim Hortons’ customers exceeded this year’s fundraising goal by buying tens of thousands of smile cookies over the last week at South Okanagan locations.

“We are amazed at the fact we not only beat last year’s goal but we crushed it by almost $10,000,” said Nicole MacMillan, owner-operator of the Tim Hortons South Okanagan locations.

This year raised a total of $39,248.56. One hundred per cent of these funds will all go to OSNS Child and Youth Development Center located right in Penticton.

“We are inspired by our community and our teams. No matter the challenges we have faced, our community continues to give back. This week, we had a blast in the restaurants and delivering cookies around town.”

OSNS has been helping children overcome developmental challenges in their movement, play, speech, language, learning, attention and behaviour since 1978.

READ MORE: OSNS chosen charity for 2021 Smile Cookie campaign

READ ALSO: Memorial Ride for Rex Gill goes this Saturday

fundraiser

Previous story
Mail-in ballots to decide several tight races in Canada’s election; results expected within days
Next story
B.C. Nurses’ Union president Christine Sorenson resigns

Just Posted

(Clayton Whitelaw/Black Press Media)
West Kelowna Walmart set to reopen after lengthy closure

Central Okanagan schools are not expected to be a target of protesters, says superintendent Kevin Kaardal. (Contributed)
Central Okanagan school officials not expecting protesters after Salmon Arm incident

Dave Shearer of Pinchin Ltd. rappels down the 18-story Landmark 6 building on Dickson Avenue in Kelowna on Sept. 21 for Easter Seals’ first-ever Okanagan Drop Zone fundraising event. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
60 people rappel down Kelowna high-rise for charity

Kelowna's Aiyla Forgie is one of five Lotto Max Dream Studio 2021 winners. The Okanagan hiker submitted an entry describing her dream to spread her mother's ashes at the top of Mount Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America. (BCLC/Contributed)
Kelowna woman wins dream trip to Alaska’s Mount Denali