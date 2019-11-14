Oyama Traditional School to hold fundraising event with local vendors

Proceeds from the event will go towards offsetting the cost for a playground at the school

The parent advisory council (PAC) for Oyama Traditional School will be hosting a fundraiser to help pay for new playground equipment on Nov. 20.

The event is called ‘Sip and Shop’ and will be held from 9-5 p.m. at the Oyama Community Hall.

The primary purpose of the event is to raise money for the school, but also allows the community to support local businesses by allowing local vendors a place to sell their products.

“Because Oyama is such a small school, the PAC is often called upon to support and enhance student life,” said PAC president Rebecca Leboe.

“This year we made the decision to install a Gaga Ball Court (essentially a dodgeball court in an octagon). It was installed at the beginning of the school year and remains one of the most popular structures for all our students, primarily the intermediates who have grown out of the monkey bars and slide. All funds raised from the Slip and Shop will go to offset the cost of the structure.”

Wine will be provided by local wineries and child care will be available on-site, provided by the school’s Grade 5 and 6 students.

“We are thrilled to have over 40 local vendors who have applied to present this event with us and hope the community will come out and support it,” said Leboe.

More information on the event can be found on their Facebook event: ‘Sip and Shop: Fundraiser’ or by contacting the PAC at OyamaTraditionalPAC@gmail.com

READ MORE: Salvation Army unveils Kelowna’s new mobile community response unit

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.