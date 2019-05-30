Telus gifts Vernon paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes with new board. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes gifted new board

Aaron Nasipayko has been cleaning up local lakes since early April; he recently reached the 25 per cent marker

It was just a few months ago that Vernon paddleboarder Aaron Nasipayko began making headlines for his efforts to clean up local lakes. The community quickly rallied behind him with support.

Unfortuantely, due to heavy use in recent months while collecting trash and various debris from Okanagan and Kalamalka lakeshores, his paddleboard has paid the price of his hard work.

Hearing this news, Telus sprung into action. A group of about 20 supporters surprised Nasipayko Thursday morning at the Rail Trail Cafe to gift him a free replacement board.

Related: Vernon paddleboarder cleaning up Kalamalka Lake

Related: Vernon paddleboarder expands lake clean-up goal

“Until you’re out there and actually get to experience it, you just don’t know what it’s like and what needs to be done to create change. I just want to thank all of you for being big supporters because we need to take more pride in our lakes for our children, for the next generation, so we can all enjoy,” he said.

“This lake connects us all — whether it’s business, or a place of serenity, or a place to decompress — so that’s why I’m doing this because, for me, it brings peace to my soul and I’m just giving back to the lakes what they give to me.”

View this post on Instagram

I’m coming for you Kelowna! Start assembling teams to make your mark on the lake! Your not going to let the North Okanagan show you how it’s done are you? 😉Okanagan 1 % Challenge! #okanaganpaddleproject @keepkallakeblue @okrailtrail @okanaganlake @okanaganlifestyle @okanaganexplorers @vernonmorningstar @rogerknox123 @tahoesup @okanagan_waterwise @paddlingmagazine @paddlecanada @kalclassic10 @amandashatzko @iNFOnews @castanetmedia @farmboundzerowaste Vernon#keepkallakeblue #beaclimatehero #climatechange #vernonbc #kelownaBC #pentictonBC #okanaganlake #beautifulbritishcolumbia #explorebc #sunlifefinancial #latitudefinancialservices #okanagan1%challenge @castanetmedia @kelownanow @bigsunvernon @iamlocality @otherware @bigsunvernon @crossfitvernon

A post shared by Aaron Nasipayko (@aaron_nasipayko) on

“Thank you for making such an incredible difference for our shorelines, Aaron! You’re a huge inspiration for our team – let’s do this,” wrote Telus on the Morning Star’s Facebook Live of the event. 

Many other Vernonites commented with similar messages of congratulations and thanks.

The presentation ceremony was especially timely, as Nasipayko announced Wednesday, May 28, that he has — after nearly two months of cleaning — reached the 25 per cent marker on Okanagan Lake. This meant he has completed 67.5 km of the 270 km goal.

“This has been so overwhelming,” said Nasipayko. “Thank you to everyone who has stepped up and continue to step up to help clean our shorelines because it has become a disaster. It needs to continue because we have a long way to go yet.”

Related: Paddleboarder completes Okanagan Lake crossing fundraiser

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

 

Telus gifts Vernon paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes with new board. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Previous story
Okanagan student logs on to national web competition

Just Posted

Lake Country filmmaker focuses on neighbours

Artist applies for grant to extend doucumentary on Lake Country residents

Lake Country Museum hosts fruit-farming history author

Learn about Lake Country’s agricultural history

Road painting to cause traffic delays in West Kelowna

Annual line painting will take about 2 weeks

Okanagan FC drop first two games of season, confident in bounce back

OKFC is back in Pacific Coast Soccer League action in Victoria this weekend

Boil water notice rescinded for Lake Country, Kelowna

Water quality has returned to satisfactory level following water main break

Barn fire in West Kelowna leaves horses unharmed

13 firefighters joined to fight the blaze

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

Wildfires surges to 230000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta

There have been no homes or business damaged to date around High Level

B.C. middle school phasing out letter grades

Elementary and middle school will soon all have proficiency scales for report cards

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Update: No-contact order for accused Okanagan killer adjourned

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared before Surrey judge by video

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

Most Read