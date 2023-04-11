Paint a piano to keep in tune with Downtown Kelowna this summer

Submissions can be entered until Sunday, April 30

Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) has opened a contest to have one’s art displayed on a piano this summer. (DKA)

Want to see your art on a piano in Kelowna this summer?

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) is proud to support the Festivals Kelowna Pianos in Parks program and announced the Paint the Music to Win Contest on Tuesday morning.

Starting on Tuesday, they will be accepting applications and the winning submission will be featured on a piano placed in downtown Kelowna this summer. Designs are encouraged to capture the spirit of the summer.

The winner will get to paint the piano and will also receive a $50 gift card to OPUS Art Supply and a $50 gift card to King Taps.

Submissions can be sent to the Downtown Kelowna website until Sunday, April 30 and the winner will be announced on Friday, May 5.

The contest is open to all residents age 16 and older. For more details and contest rules, visit the DKA website.

KelownaLive musicOkanagan