Peachland resident Rhonda Johnson photographed a young deer on Beach Avenue. (Rhonda Johnson photo)

Peachland photographer thankful for community support

‘I share my photos because I want others to enjoy Peachland too,’ Rhonda Johnson said

Peachland residents want to make her the district’s official photographer, but all she wants to do is share the town’s beauty.

Local resident Rhonda Johnson takes pictures when she’s out and about and shares them on social media. She said she likes to share things she likes, including Peachland’s beautiful views.

“It’s just so easy to share the things I like, which is why I share my Peachland photos,” she said.

“Other people are free to take those photos and share them with their friends and families because not a lot of people get to see or even recognize the beauty around them until someone shares it.”

Several residents shared posts in a Peachland group calling for Johnson to be the district’s official photographer, which she said was an encouraging thing to hear but isn’t something she wants to happen to her per se.

“Most of the people who feel this way about me probably don’t know about the other great photographers here in Peachland. I would never be able to fill their shoes,” she said.

“They have better cameras, great lenses. Photography is definitely a passion of mine and I share my photos because I want others to enjoy Peachland too.”

Johnson said photography started out as a hobby that grew into something more over the years. She started out taking photos of her children and their friends, especially during school events.

“But then next thing you know, these kids are getting married and you’re taking pictures of their weddings as gifts,” she said.

“Now, being on my own and having more time, I get to enjoy photography more. I’m just really thankful for where I live here in the Valley. I enjoy taking off for the day, driving around from here to Osoyoos, Hedley and anywhere else.”

She said she’s grateful for the people she has met because of her photos.

“I have met so many people because of my photos and they have made me feel more at home here. We all give back to our communities in different ways, and this is how I do it.”

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

