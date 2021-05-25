Chilliwack metal sculptor Kevin Stone has been commissioned to construct a larger than life Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture that will be put on display for all of Penticton to see. (Kevin Stone/Instagram)

Chilliwack metal sculptor Kevin Stone has been commissioned to construct a larger than life Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture that will be put on display for all of Penticton to see. (Kevin Stone/Instagram)

Penticton to become home to a larger-than-life Tyrannosaurus rex

Renowned B.C. metal artist Kevin Stone has been hired to bring his work to Penticton

Within the next two years, Pentictonites will be able to name a 10,000-pound metal Tyrannosaurus rex sculpture among the city’s stand-out landmarks.

Renowned Chilliwack metal artist Kevin Stone recently announced he has been hired to build a 50 foot long, 35 foot tall T-rex sculpture that will be permanently on display in Penticton.

Stone got his start in the metal sculpting world in the early 2000s and has since gone on to construct some of the largest metal sculptures in the world. Stone has received international recognition for his work and has become a highly sought-after artist among a handful of the world’s wealthiest art collectors.

His sculptures regularly sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars to art enthusiasts with money to burn, including celebrities like Dolly Parton who has an eagle built by Stone at her theme park Dollywood.

His start in metal sculpting came when the brewery equipment manufacturing company he was working for in the early 2000s asked him to sculpt a metal gargoyle to put on display on the roof of their building. That gargoyle would be the first of many pieces in Stone’s repertoire.

Stone’s art has recently become so in-demand that he was able to sell his hot-rod shop in Chilliwack and focus full-time on his art. Penticton’s incoming T-Rex was one of the reasons he was able to make that career move.

“One of the reasons I actually decided to leave the shop is the big T-rex project,” he said. “It’s a big commitment as a two-year project for me to build, with a pretty good budget so it wasn’t something that you really want to turn down.”

So how did Penticton become selected as one of the few locations that will showcase a Kevin Stone sculpture? There’s a long story there including a network of uber-rich art collectors, Las Vegas, Dolly Parton, Miami, something called the Big Boys Toys luxury exhibition and a $60 million luxury car collection.

But the short version is that Penticton’s mystery T-rex buyer saw one of Stone’s falcon sculptures at a luxury car gallery in Miami and wanted a sculpture for himself.

The buyer, who wishes to keep his identity secret, reached out to Stone to ask him about building a giant T-rex. “I’ve always wanted a T-rex,” he told Stone.

“Basically it’s going to be a giant chrome T-rex, full-scale, 50 feet long, 30 feet high, its legs are 12 feet tall… I’m going to try my best to make it have all the details of a real dinosaur right down to the texture of the skin,” Stone said.

The buyer intends for the sculpture to be on a hillside of his Penticton property overlooking the city where it should be visible from most vantage points in the city. He has also expressed interest in purchasing a public park and putting the T-rex there along with other dinosaur sculptures and donating the entire park to the city, Stone said.

Currently stone is wrapping up a dragon project modeled after the popular fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones. Although still incomplete the dragon has brought Stone more attention than any other piece he’s made to date.

He plans to begin construction on the T-rex soon at his home in Chilliwack and expects it to take almost two years to complete. Once complete, the dinosaur will be shipped from Chilliwack to its permanent home in Penticton where it should overlook the city for years to come.

You can follow Stone’s progress at @metal_sculptor_kevin_stone on Instagram and check out his other projects at kevinstone.ca.

READ MORE: Take a sculpture walk along Penticton’s lakeshore

READ MORE: Did you know the iconic Penticton sign is more than 80 years old?


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Art

Previous story
Okanagan outreach service in need of men’s clothes to distribute

Just Posted

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
35 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths at care home in Interior Health

The two deaths are connected to a Kelowna care home outbreak

(File photo)
UPDATE: Highway 97C closed after 3 people airlifted from collision between Merritt and Kelowna

West Kelowna emergency crews respond to a collision involving six people between Merritt and Kelowna

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

City of West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna’s new city hall, library will feature 4 storeys

The city will also collaborate with Westbank First Nation for the design

(Contributed)
UBCO students collaborate with aerospace company

SKYTRAC picked to participate in the university’s fourth-year bachelor of management capstone course

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to reports of a gas leak and smell at the Villa 24 townhouse complex on 24th Avenue Tuesday, May 25, just before 5 p.m. Tenants were evacuated as crews investigated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Suspected gas leak evacuates Okanagan townhouses

Tenants of complex in Vernon leave homes following strong gas smell; FortisBC crew investigating

(BC Wildfire/Twitter)
Wildfire sparks near Highway 3 in Keremeos

BC Wildfire firefighters are currently battling the blaze

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along rural roadway

Cawston native Joey Munroe, left, has been busy in Canada's Hollywood of Vancouver, including a role in the Star Wars fan-series Bucketheads. (Transmute Pictures)
Cawston actor lands role in 2 Bruce Willis films

Cawston’s Joey Munroe has had a busy year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a wolf at an education centre south of Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 25. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Woman attacked by wolf-dog crosses in Nanaimo; airlifted to hospital

‘I don’t know why she was in there, but I anticipate she was trying to feed them,’ says fire department chief Ron Gueulette

Most Read