Anna Fodor of Penticton took home the $500,000 prize for the Jan. 7 lotto draw. (Contributed Image)

Penticton woman wins $500,000 lotto prize

Anna Fodor collected $500,000 with her winning ticket

When Anna Fodor checked her lottery ticket and saw she hadn’t won the $70-million jackpot, she thought that was that.

However, when Fodor scanned the same ticket she realized she had nearly missed out on a $500,000 win for the Tuesday, Jan. 7 Lotto Max draw.

The Penticton resident, who bought the winning ticket at Duncan Grocery in Penticton, split the $1 million prize with another person in Ontario with the same winning numbers.

“I had checked on the BCLC website and I didn’t have any winning numbers on the main draw,” said Fodor. “I didn’t realize I had won until I scanned it at the corner store where I bought the ticket.”

Fodor said that that the feeling of the win was “Amazing, pure happiness.”

Fodor, who made the trek from her home in Penticton to BCLC’s Kamloops head-office to pick up her $500,000 cheque, said she’s no stranger to Kamloops.

“I was born in Kamloops and lived in B.C. all my life,” she said.

The first thing on Fodor’s bucket list? Getting herself a new Toyota Tacoma truck.

“I will buy a truck and probably a fifth wheel (trailer) for travelling, and invest the rest wisely,” said Fodor. “It will make a huge difference in my life.”

Keep an eye out for the Penticton Western’s exclusive interview with Anna Fodor by Mark Brett next week.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snow angels: B.C. volunteers shovel for those who can’t
Next story
Penticton resident Henry Kriwokon celebrates 100th birthday

Just Posted

Penticton resident Henry Kriwokon celebrates 100th birthday

Family, friends, police officer and bagpiper gathered at restaurant on Sunday to celebrate milestone

UBCO names Ian Cull as first senior advisor on Indigenous affairs

Cull is a member of the Dokis First Nation in Ontario

Another water quality advisory issued for Lakeview System water users in West Kelowna

The city said the advisory was issued due to high turbidity levels found in the water

Rockets run out of gas in 3-1 loss to Giants

Kelowna concluded a back-to-back, three-game stretch Sunday night

Canada wins silver at World Cup event at Big White

Quebec’s Elliot Grondin won silver and now ranks third on the FIS SBX World Tour

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

South Okanagan ski hill reports ex-employee to RCMP, closes lift amid investigation

‘We are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,’ said the resort

John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce on display at Victoria’s Royal BC Museum

The classic car has been a favourite for Beatles fans from Victoria and internationally

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

North Okanagan parent sounds alarm over ketamine and pill parties

RCMP have been notified and are investigating

Penticton woman wins $500,000 lotto prize

Anna Fodor collected $500,000 with her winning ticket

Furstenau flays NDP as she launches B.C. Green Party leadership bid

LNG, Site C dam wrong for environment, Cowichan MLA says

Fire burns through unit at Penticton motel

Quick response from the Penticton Fire Department caught the blaze before it could spread

Vernon and Kelowna build excellence at Okanagan Housing Awards

Sunterra a five-time winner while Weninger Construction and Design wins Home of the Year

Most Read